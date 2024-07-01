Rain disrupts life in Ctg

Many areas, including GEC, Muradpur, Katalganj and Bahaddarhat, in the port city got waterlogged due to yesterday’s rain, forcing residents to wade through knee-deep water. The Chattogram Met Office reported 32mm of rain between 6:00am and 9:00am. Photo: Collected

Chattogram experienced heavy rain yesterday morning, causing difficulty for commuters, including HSC examinees.

The Met Office reported 32mm of rain between 6:00am and 9:00am.

Many areas, including GEC, Muradpur, Katalganj, and Bahaddarhat, were waterlogged, forcing residents to wade through knee-deep water. Low-lying parts of the city faced a shortage of vehicles, making it difficult for students and parents to reach their destinations.

Many vehicles were stranded for hours. Traffic jams were severe on Zakir Hossain Road and in GEC area. Shahnaj Begum, whose son is an HSC candidate, said they had to walk in the rain to the exam centre for transport shortage.

Meteorologist Ali Akbar cautioned that the monsoon could bring more rainfall causing similar distress to the city dwellers.