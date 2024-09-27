Rain damages 60pc of Khulna’s fish enclosures

Farmers stare at Tk 94.6cr loss

Incessant rain over the past three days has caused significant damage to fish farms across Khulna, particularly impacting shrimp farmers during their harvest season.

Thousands of enclosures have been washed away, leaving fish farmers facing severe losses.

According to the district's fisheries department, 1,195 ponds and 7,510 fish enclosures -- about 60 percent of the district's total -- have been flooded. Dumuria upazila is the worst hit, with 3,750 enclosures submerged. Paikgachha upazila follows, with 1,850 enclosures inundated.

The total damage is estimated at Tk 94.6 crore, with fish farmers, including those cultivating carp, facing losses of Tk 17.12 crore.

Shrimp farmers have been hit the hardest, suffering losses of Tk 58.7 crore.

Additionally, 1.58 crore shrimp fry have been destroyed.

"All my enclosures were flooded just days before the harvest season," said Saiful Haque, a farmer from Dumuria upazila.

Saiful had invested Tk 7-8 lakh in a five-bigha enclosure for fish and another for shrimp. Now, with his enclosures ruined, he faces the burden of a Tk 3 lakh loan, as well as the cost of repairs.

"It will take at least three months to rebuild, and I have no means to repay the loan," he added.

Pibprodas Boiragi, a farmer from Rangpur village in Dumuria, said, "I bought nets to protect my enclosure, but the water level was too high. All my investment has been lost."

"Almost all the ponds and enclosures in 10 unions of the upazila have been affected. Some farmers tried to fence their enclosures with nets, but most failed to protect their fish," said Saikat Mallick, fisheries officer of Paikgacha upazila.

"We are working to help farmers recover," he added.

The district's fisheries officer, Jaydeb Paul, reported that 5,810 tonnes of fish and 7,321 tonnes of harvest-ready shrimp were washed away over the last three days.

"Shrimp farmers are the most affected, as it is their harvest season. We are working to provide incentives to support the affected farmers," he said.