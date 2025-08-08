Rain boosts sapling trade in Rajbari

The ongoing Aman paddy planting season has sparked a surge in paddy sapling sales at Khankhanapur market in Rajbari's Sadar upazila, following recent bouts of rain.

According to the Khankhanapur Bazar management committee, as well as dealers and buyers of paddy seedlings, this market is one of the largest and most prominent paddy sapling trading centres in Rajbari. Sellers and buyers, along with paddy growers and traders from various districts, gather at the market twice a week (Tuesdays and Fridays) from the first week of July to mid-September.

Numerous varieties of Aman paddy saplings, such as BR-17, BR-33, BR-75, BINA-7, BINA-17, Golden-1, Dhanigol, Sorna, Babusorna, Binashail, and Latishail, are sold at the market.

During a recent visit, paddy sapling growers from different regions were seen gathered along both sides of the Khankhanapur-Kamaldia road at Khankhanapur Bazar, displaying their saplings for eager buyers. Sellers were also seen negotiating prices with the buyers.

Raju Sheikh, 46, a paddy sapling grower from Charbasantapur village, said, "I spent Tk 9,500 to cultivate paddy saplings on my 20 decimals of land. I have already earned Tk 15,000 by selling them and hope to earn another Tk 8,000–10,000 this year."

Shajahan Sheikh, 49, a paddy sapling trader of Khankhanapur Bazar, said, "I bought paddy saplings from different villages and brought them to this market to sell. By selling paddy saplings, I can earn Tk 1,500–2,000 per day."

Shajahan Kazi, a leaseholder of the Khankhanapur paddy saplings market, said, "On average, paddy saplings worth around Tk 50,000 to Tk 60,000 are sold on every market day. If it rains more in the next couple of weeks, the sales will be even higher.

"Khankhanapur is one of the biggest paddy sapling markets in our district. Traders and paddy growers from different areas, including Faridpur and Madaripur, come here to buy saplings," he added.