Due to excessive heat, the rail line was bent at Pubail Arikholar on Dhaka-Narsingdi route this afternoon.

The rail line was bent around 1:00pm due to heat wave, In-charge of Tongi Railway Station Police Chhotan Sharma told The Daily Star quoting Tongi Junction Station Master Rakibur Rahman.

However, train movement on the route is normal through another line, the railway sources said.

Line repair work is ongoing, they said.