Railway official demoted over graft charges

Railways ministry has demoted a mid-level official of Bangladesh Railway on charges of corruption.

AMM Shahnewaz, former chief commercial manager of BR west zone, was demoted to 5th grade from 4th, according to an order signed by Railways Secretary Humayun Kabir.

A copy of the order, issued on November 13, is now available on the ministry's website.

The ministry in December 2020 suspended three BR officials, including Shahnewaz, for their involvement in irregularities and corruption in purchasing materials.

The order was issued following the recommendation of a probe committee, formed on September 20, 2020, following a news report published by a Bangla daily on rampant corruption in purchases in the BR west zone in the 2018-19 fiscal year.

The two other officials are Belal Hossain Sarker, then controller of stores of BR west zone, and Zahid Kawsar, then assistant controller of stores.

Divisional cases have been filed against them also but cases against the two have not been disposed of so far, a ministry official said seeking anonymity.

The Daily Star could not reach Shahnewaz and the railways secretary over the phone for comments.