Railway land grabbed in Kurigram

A local influential allegedly grabbed a large chunk of land of Bangladesh Railway illegally in China Bazar area along the Teesta-Kurigram rail route in Kurugram's Rajarhat upazila.

Local residents said there are some waterbodies within the lands that they could catch fish from for around nine months in a year.

They alleged that one Altaf Hossain had grabbed these lands illegally around two years ago using his political influence being a relative of former local lawmaker Hamidul Haque Khandkar, and since then been using the lands for fish farming.

Altaf reportedly dug some places on the lands to set up fish enclosures, as well as constructed a road and built a house on it to oversee his ventures.

The railway authorities are yet to take any steps in this regard.

Contacted, Altaf Hussain said he had applied to the railway authorities to get lease of the lands.

Manjurul Haque, surveyor of Railway's Lalmonirhat Divisional Estate Office, said Altaf's application for lease of the lands has not been accepted.

"He is occupying the lands illegally next to a rail track which is used by local, mail and inter-city trains daily on Teesta-Kurigram route. I have visited the spot and demarcated the Railway's land. Our higher authorities have been informed in this regard," he added.

Contacted, Purnendu Dev, executive magistrate and Lalmonirhat divisional estate officer of Railway, said, "The site has been listed in the evacuation list and will be recovered soon, while legal action will be taken against the illegal occupant."