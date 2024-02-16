Railway endured loss of over Tk 9cr: minister

Railways Minister Zillul Hakim yesterday in parliament said the estimated financial loss of the railways due to arson attacks by BNP-Jamaat ahead of the 12th general elections was over Tk 9 crore.

The minister said this while responding to a question from Awami League MP Morshed Alam.

"Before the 12th national polls, BNP, Jamaat, and their allies carried out arson attacks on trains. The estimated financial loss of the railway is Tk 9.28 crore," he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Textiles and Jute Jahangir Kabir Nanak told parliament that approval has been given to put 16 BTMC textile mills under Public Private Partnership (PPP) out of 25.

"Two of these contracts have been completed, while two are in final stages," he said in reply to a query from AL MP Anwar Hossain Khan.