Railway allots land for 2 mosques, a temple in Dhaka

Adviser warns of strict action against those disrupting communal harmony

Bangladesh Railway has allotted land for two mosques and a temple in the capital's Joar Sahara area, which falls under both Khilkhet and Cantonment police stations.

Dhaka Divisional Railway Manager Md Mohiuddin Arif handed over the allotment papers to the management committees of the religious institutions at an event held at Railway Bhaban yesterday.

Of the allotted land, 0.2011 acres (8,760 square feet) were given to Khilkhet Railway Jame Mosque and 0.0552 acres (2,405 square feet) to An-Noor Jame Mosque -- both under Dhaka Cantonment Police Station. Meanwhile, 0.0562 acres (2,450 square feet) were allotted for Khilkhet Sarbajanin Sri Sri Durga Temple under Khilkhet Police Station.

The lands were allotted in exchange for a symbolic price determined by the railway.

Speaking at the event, Railway Ministry Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan warned of stern action against anyone attempting to disrupt communal harmony in the country.

Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain also pledged cooperation in recovering lost ancestral properties of the Hindu community where no court cases are pending.