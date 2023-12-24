Bangladesh
Rail sleepers found broken in Natore

It’s due to cold, not sabotage, say officials
A portion of the railway sleepers at Nishipara along Basudebpur rail gate in Naldanga upazila of Natore was found broken.

Locals spotted the broken sleepers in the morning and informed police.

Asim Kumar Talukdar, general manager of Bangladesh Railway (West Zone), said the rail track got broken due to pressure caused by the cold. "It is not sabotage," he said.

On information, Naldanga UNO Dewan Akramul Haque and police visited the spot.

A team of railway including the Santahar railway engineer is doing the repair work.

The rail communication on the route was not disrupted, he said.

push notification