Rail passengers suffer as students continue blockade

Students of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh rail route for nearly six hours yesterday, from 11:30am to 5:20pm, following a dispute with the university authorities, causing immense suffering to passengers.

The students have been demonstrating since Sunday after an attack by outsiders left seven of them injured.

Although the university ordered students to vacate dormitories following its indefinite closure on Sunday night, most male students refused to leave.

On Monday afternoon, the protesters blocked the railway line on the campus for two hours. Yesterday, they resumed the blockade around 11:30am, said Md Akhtar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mymensingh.

The OC said seven trains, including Dhaka-bound Balaka Commuter, Jamalpur Commuter Train and Teesta Intercity, were waiting at Mymensingh Railway Station around 5:30pm. Meanwhile, Mymensingh-bound Mahua Commuter, Aghnibina Express, Jamalpur Express and Mohanganj Express were stranded at different stations in Gafargaon upazila.

Altogether, 24 pairs of trains travel this route every day, carrying about 30,000 passengers. The blockade therefore caused severe suffering to rail commuters, the OC added.

Ali Hossain, a Dhaka-bound passenger on the Balaka Commuter from Jaria in Netrakona, said his train reached Mymensingh station around 1:30pm but had been stuck there since.

"While we are already facing serious suffering under the scorching heat, the blockade has added salt to our wounds," said Ahmed Shafiq, a small businessman from Jaria.

Children were also among the worst affected. Samia Akter, who was traveling to Dhaka on the Balaka Commuter with her five-year-old, said the heat and the long wait at Mymensingh had been extremely difficult for her child.

Aysha Khatun, a housemaid, said she had been waiting at the station for five hours to catch the Jamalpur Commuter. "Normally the train arrives around 1:00pm, but even at 5:30pm yesterday it had not come," she said.

Passengers urged the authorities to resolve the crisis to ease the suffering of thousands who travel daily between Dhaka, Mymensingh, Netrakona and Jamalpur.

Mahamud Dipu, one of the student leaders, said they suspended the blockade around 5:20pm.

BAU Proctor Prof Abdul Alim said a meeting between the students and university authorities was ongoing last night to settle the matter.