Raids on hospitals countrywide from Feb 27: health minister

There will be zero tolerance for child deaths due to hospital authorities' negligence, he says

Health and Family Welfare Minister Samanta Lal Sen today said a "zero tolerance policy" will be followed if a child dies due to negligence of hospital authorities and doctors.

He also said raids to supervise the management of hospitals across the country will start from February 27.

The health minister said this at a press briefing at the conference room of the health ministry around noon.

At the briefing, the minister spoke on various recent issues related to the health sector.

He said that action would be taken in accordance with the "zero tolerance policy" if any child dies due to negligence. The prime minister has directed to take action against those who are found guilty in the health sector.

He told reporters that the health ministry has formed a three-member committee to investigate the recent deaths of three people during operation and medical procedures, including the deaths of two children who died during circumcision procedures.

"If found guilty, strict action will not only be taken against the health centre, but all measures will be taken to ensure strict punishment for the culprits who were negligent in the incident," he said.

The measures will be taken so that no other organisation dares to neglect such a serious responsibility in the future, he said.

Regarding the drive, the minister said this campaign is not only against private hospitals, but against any hospital that does not follow rules. Hospitals will not be allowed to continue operation if they lack necessary arrangements for treatment.