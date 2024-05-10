Raghu Rai coming to Dhaka

Magnum photographer Raghu Rai is coming to Dhaka to unveil the cover of a book -- "Rise of a Nation, a journey through the Liberation War of Bangladesh".

Back in 2023, the Raghu Rai Foundation co-published this book with the Durjoy Bangladesh Foundation. It contains unpublished and rare photographs from Raghu Rai's 1971 series on the Liberation War.

The book will be launched today.

Raghu began his photography journey at the age of 23 in 1965. He worked for The Statesman newspaper as their chief photographer from 1966 to 1976. He served as picture editor with Sunday, a weekly news magazine published from Kolkata, from 1977 to 1980.

He was awarded the "Padmashree" in 1972, a civilian award given for the body of works he produced on Bangladesh refugees and the war.

In 1992, he was awarded "Photographer of the Year" in the US for the story "Human Management of Wildlife in India" published in National Geographic.

In 2009, he was conferred the Officer des Arts et des Lettres by the French Government, and he received a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016 in India.