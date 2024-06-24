Rafts only means of transport for 150 families

Every monsoon, around 750 people of Banglabazar Char Baralai village in Kurigram are forced to use rafts made from banana trees to commute after an embankment collapsed in the area in 2017. Photo: Star

At least 750 people from 150 families in Banglabazar Char Baralai village, Baravita union under Kurigram's Phulbari upazila, are facing commuting difficulties due to flooding.

In 2017, around 200 metres of the flood-control dyke in the area collapsed. Since then, the village has faced constant flooding every monsoon, forcing locals to rely solely on rafts made from banana trees to commute.

Children and the elderly use these rafts at great risk. Eighty students in the village, attending various schools and madrasas, have no choice but to use rafts to travel to and from their educational institutions.

Locals reported that the public representatives visited the area several times and promised to repair the collapsed dyke, but no action has been taken.

During the dry season, villagers can move around on foot, but in the monsoon, rafts become their only means of transport.

"It is very risky to travel this way as anyone can fall into the water anytime," said Golenur Bewa, 68.

Shah Alam, a member of the Baravita union parishad, said he had appealed to the local lawmaker to repair the collapsed dyke, adding that the MP has given assurances.

"The union parishad cannot carry out the repair work on its own due to a lack of funds. The lawmaker's representative visited the site," said Ataur Rahman Mintu, chairman of the union parishad.

Contacted, Hamidul Haque, lawmaker of Kurigram-2 constituency, said a project would be initiated during the next dry season to repair the dyke.

"Till then, boats will be arranged for the villagers' commute so they won't have to use rafts with risk," he added.