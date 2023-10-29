Radiotherapy machine left unboxed for 11 yrs

The radiotherapy machine remains packed in a box for over a decade in front of the radiotherapy and oncology department at the Khulna Medical College Hospital, causing cancer patients to suffer. PHOTO: STAR

Champa Begum travelled between Khulna and her hometown in Narail several times for radiotherapy at the Cancer Institute of Khulna Medical College Hospital, but she had to return home every time without the therapy she desperately needed, as the radiotherapy machine there was not functional.

"I underwent four rounds of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with breast cancer, and now I need to get radiotherapy. The doctors suggested I go to Dhaka for radiotherapy," said the 35-year-old.

"It is quite impossible for me to go to Dhaka or India. It will cost around Tk 80,000 to do it. Where can I get so much money?" she asked.

The radiotherapy machine owned by the Radiotherapy and Oncology Department of KMCH's separate cancer unit has been lying abandoned inside a box for 11 years due to a lack of necessary equipment and skilled manpower.

As the authorities concerned have not taken any steps to make it functional, thousands of patients like Champa are not getting the desired service.

A 6 MV linear accelerator (Linac) machine -- used in radiotherapy for treating cancer patients -- was purchased for around Tk 10 crore for National Institute of Cancer Research and Hospital in 2011. However, it was sent to KMCH in 2012, as there was no bunker at NICRH.

KMCH's radiotherapy department also did not have a bunker, so KMCH authority didn't receive the machine formally. Since then, the machine has been under the supervision of Trade Vision Limited, the local representative of the supplying company.

The doctors concerned think the device is no longer functional, and the after-sales service for this device has also expired.

Hundreds of cancer patients from Khulna and Barishal divisions come to KMCH, but they get deprived of proper treatment for the lack of a radiotherapy machine.

Visiting the radiotherapy department, it was seen there was an empty space in front of the unit's entrance gate, and a huge wooden box was kept there.

Altaf Hossain, indoor doctor and cancer expert of Radiotherapy and Oncology Department, said, "KMCH did not have a bunker with eight feet thick walls for radiation safety to accommodate the machine when it was sent here. We have no idea why it was given here."

"Almost all cancer patients require radiation therapy. There is no such machine anywhere in Khulna and Barishal divisions, so we have no option other than asking the patients to get treatment in Dhaka or anywhere else," he said.

According to KMCH, a delegation from Varian Medical Systems, a US company that supplied the machine, visited the hospital in 2015 and said making a bunker and installing the machine would cost Tk 7 crore.

The health ministry, however, did not want to spend the money and wanted to take the machine back to NICRH, but the cancer institute never took the machine back.

Assistant Professor of the Radiotherapy Department Md Mukitul Huda said, "As far as I know, the machine was sent from the cancer hospital in Mohakhali, despite no demand letter being issued from here. The hospital does not have the infrastructure needed to install this highly powerful radiotherapy machine."

It would cost crores of taka to buy its other parts and software, and the skilled manpower required is not available in Khulna as well, he added.

"We sent several letters to the health ministry to remove the device," said Niaz Mustafi Chowdhury, director (in charge) of KMCH.