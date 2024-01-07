Radiotherapy machine inoperative for 8 years

Cancer patients are compelled to go to different government hospitals or private clinics in Dhaka for getting their therapies done as the only radiotherapy machine at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) has remained inoperative for nearly eight years.

As a result, hundreds of patients from Mymensingh, Sherpur, Jamalpur, Netrakona and Kishoreganj and adjacent Tangail, Gazipur, Sunamganj, Bogura and Gaibandha are being deprived of cancer treatment since 2015, said the hospital sources.

According to sources at the Oncology Department of the hospital, about Tk 30 lakh is required for repairing the radiotherapy machine, procured in 1996.

Surprisingly, although the money was allocated twice by the government, the MMCH authorities allegedly did not take initiatives for servicing the machine and the money was later returned, the sources said.

There are two cancer wards at the department with 13-bed facilities, but currently there is no patient admitted as radiotherapy can't be done here.

Dr Mujibur Rahman Khan, head of Oncology Department at MMCH, said all the patients are referred to Dhaka for getting their radiotherapies done, but many could not manage their appointment in time there.

He has informed the matter to the hospital authorities on several occasions, but nothing has been done to fix the problem yet, said the doctor.

Usually, a cancer patient needs Tk 5,000 to Tk 10,000 to undergo a month-long radiotherapy at a government hospital, while it costs Tk 1 lakh at private hospitals, he added.

Currently, only cameo therapy is done at the department and on an average about 60 patients visit the department every day, sources said.

Patients have to pay only Tk 600 per dose for cameo therapy, which is Tk 20,000 to Tk 30,000 at private clinics.

While talking, trader Saiful Islam, a cancer patient from Mymensingh Sadar upazila, said after completing cameo therapies at MMCH he was referred to Dhaka for radiotherapy, but he cannot afford to go there.

Contacted, MMCH Deputy Director Dr Zakiul Islam said construction of a 17-storied building for Oncology, Nephrology and Cardiology Departments is already under way, where a 160-bed cancer unit will start functioning within two years.

But the deputy director could not say when the radiotherapy machine will start functioning again.