Bangladesh
STAFF CORRESPONDENT
Fri Aug 15, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 15, 2025 12:16 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rabeya Akhter passes away

Fri Aug 15, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 15, 2025 12:16 AM
STAFF CORRESPONDENT
Fri Aug 15, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Aug 15, 2025 12:16 AM

Rabeya Akhter, wife of the late Md Ismail Mia, former Inspector of Kalia Chapra Sugar Mills and noted social worker, passed away on Wednesday night at her residence in Batrish, Kishoreganj.

The funeral was held yesterday after the Zohr prayers on the Shahidi Mosque premises.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

She is survived by her only son, Main Uddin Khoka, an employee of City (NA) Bank, and her only daughter, Meera, a homemaker.

The Sugar Mills Children's Forum has expressed deep sorrow at her death and requested all to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

আড়িপাতা ব্যবস্থা তদন্তে কমিটি হয়েছে: প্রেস সচিব

ফয়েজ আহমদ তৈয়্যবকে এ কমিটির প্রধান করা হয়েছে...

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ভোরে নীলা মার্কেটে হাঁসের মাংস খেতে যাই, বন্ধ থাকলে ওয়েস্টিনে যাই: আসিফ মাহমুদ

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে