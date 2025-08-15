Rabeya Akhter passes away

Rabeya Akhter, wife of the late Md Ismail Mia, former Inspector of Kalia Chapra Sugar Mills and noted social worker, passed away on Wednesday night at her residence in Batrish, Kishoreganj.

The funeral was held yesterday after the Zohr prayers on the Shahidi Mosque premises.

She is survived by her only son, Main Uddin Khoka, an employee of City (NA) Bank, and her only daughter, Meera, a homemaker.

The Sugar Mills Children's Forum has expressed deep sorrow at her death and requested all to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.