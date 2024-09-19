Rab revisits crime scene

In order to probe the Tanwir Muhammad Taqi murder case, Rab's investigation team revisited the crime scene yesterday.

They were accompanied by an accused, Shafayet Hossain Shipon, who was arrested last week.

Rab visited the spot at Allama Iqbal Road in Narayanganj city where "Winner Fashion," a torture cell of Azmeri Osman, was located, alongside the Kumudini Jora Khal of the Shitalakhya river.

Rab-11 and Rab headquarters officers involved in the investigation mapped the crime scene.

After the inspection, Lt Col Tanvir Mahmud Pasha, commanding officer of Rab-11, said they had found similarities between the information the arrested persons provided.

"Though the Winner Fashion is no longer located there, we visited the area and talked with locals," he said.

"Rab has been investigating the case since 2013. Although there was a lot of progress in the beginning, it was paused for a long time. However, the situation has changed; now the investigation has gained momentum. The investigation and intelligence wing is assisting us. Hopefully, we will be able to provide a probe report very soon," added the Rab official.

In the last two weeks, Rab arrested five suspects in connection with the Taqi murder. One of them gave a confessional statement before the court under Section 164.

All of the arrestees are close associates of the Osman family.

Previously, on August 7, 2013, Rab raided Azmeri's "Winner Fashion" office in Narayanganj, seizing blood-stained jeans, a pistol butt, and yaba consumption equipment.

Bullet marks were found on the walls.

"Winner Fashion" was one of six known torture cells identified by Taqi Mancha, a citizen platform formed in 2014 to combat crime in Narayanganj.