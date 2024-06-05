RAB new DG Harun takes charge

Md Harun or Rashid has taken over as the Director General of the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) today, replacing M Khurshid Hossain.

The Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a gazette notification on May 29 announcing the appointment.

Harun or Rashid started his career in 1995 as an assistant superintendent of police in the 15th BCS cadre. He has held various positions in the police force, including Deputy Inspector General of the Mymensingh range in 2019.

Harun or Rashid earned his MSc in Statistics from Dhaka University in 1994. He later completed an LLB from the University of London in 2009 and an MBA from Dhaka University in 2016.