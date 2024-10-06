Rab did not use any lethal weapons during mass protest

Says it’s spokesperson Lt Col Munim Ferdous

Rab did not use any lethal weapons on the students during the mass uprising that led to the fall of the Awami League government, its spokesperson Lt Col Munim Ferdous said today.

"The force members stood with the students-led mass uprising… Now we are doing everything needed to make the uprising a success," he said replying to a query during a press conference at Rab media centre in Dhaka today.

Not a single Rab member has gone into hiding or went into work abstention after August 5 which was seen in some other forces, Munim, also the director of Rab's legal and media wing, said.

"Rab is a composite force with members assigned from eight different forces. Of these, about 44 percent of personnel came from the police," he said adding Rab is a small force with around 10,000 members.

"Some (forces) have faced various issues, but there was no problem in Rab," he said.

Replying to another query, the official said Rab has arrested 1170 accused including 39 top-ranked leaders so far.

Besides, at least 15 armed criminals who were seen opening fire on the protesters were nabbed by Rab, he said.

Munim said Rab is carrying out operations to arrest other accused.