Rab can't be used for political purpose: home adviser

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury yesterday said Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) cannot be used for political purposes.

The adviser said this in a discussion held at Rab headquarters in the city's Uttara with participation of the senior Rab officials, a press release said.

The adviser emphasised that Rab was initially established with a commitment that it would not be used for political ends, a principle that has not been adhered to in recent years.

He noted that there is a strong public perception that the misuse of Rab for political objectives has led to its involvement in illegal activities, including enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

Jahangir highlighted that Rab was once a disciplined and well-regarded force, gaining public trust and respect through the deployment of top officers from the police and armed forces. However, he pointed out that political influence in the recruitment and posting within RAB has eroded the integrity of the force.

He urged that Rab's lost glory and honour could be restored through love, proper conduct, and performance, stressing the importance of operating within the law.

He instructed that illegal orders from higher authorities must not be followed, unauthorised detentions must cease, and the force must steer clear of extrajudicial actions such as crossfire, enforced disappearances, and killings.

The meeting was attended by Rab Director General AKM Shahidur Rahman and other officials of the force, who briefed the adviser on various activities of Rab.