Rab arrests 2 for ‘vandalism’

Arsonists are recording their acts of sabotage and sharing it on social media through various WhatsApp groups, claimed Rapid Action Battalion yesterday.

They made these allegation following arrest of Abu Taleb Masum, 37, the former vice president of the Narayanganj district unit's Chhatra Dal.

Since the beginning of the blockade, Masum allegedly set fire to and vandalised vehicles at different places. Then he recorded and shard videos of the crimes through WhatsApp groups registered under both local and foreign numbers, said Commander Khandaker Al Moin, Director of Rab's Legal and Media Wing during a press conference.

Masum and his associate Joj Miah, 39, was recently arrested in a joint operation conducted by Rab-1 and Rab-15. Moin said the arrestees had carried out acts of violence based on directives from their party leaders.

Masum arrived in Dhaka with activists to join BNP's rally on October 28. Afterwards, they tried to create chaos in the capital by damaging and burning important structures, including both public and private vehicles.

After sharing videos of violent acts on social media, Masum went into hiding, seeking refuge in different locations such as Badda, Bashundhara, Khilkhet, Jatrabari, and Cox's Bazar, Rab added.