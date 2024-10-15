Quran recited at Durga Puja event

A man performed a recitation from the Quran on stage during a Durga Puja programme in Barishal's Wazirpur upazila on Sunday night.

The makeshift stage was set up on the temple premises -- around 10-12 feet away from the altar with the idol of Goddess Durga.

The incident took place at Takabari Sorbojonin Sree Sree Durga Temple at Munshitaluk village under Jalla union.

Witnesses said the union BNP's General Secretary Mizanur Rahman, along with others, came to the temple around 9:00pm on Sunday, which was Bijoya Dashami -- the last day of the Durga Puja festival.

Subhash Chandra Biswas, adviser to the temple's management committee, had requested them to speak on stage, said Badal Biswas, an eyewitness.

Subhash announced that speeches would be followed by recitations from both the Gita and the Quran. A Hindu devotee first recited a few lines from the Gita. Then one Yusuf Ali, who was accompanying Mizanur, recited from the Quran, said Badal.

Achinta Baroi, who was also present, said, "Previously, these cultural programmes would continue till late at night. But this time it ended by around 11:00pm because people were uncomfortable after the Quran recitation."

Bimal Halder, president of the temple's management committee; Sahadeb Chandra, general secretary of Wazirpur Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad; and Reba Rani Das, local union parishad chairperson, also confirmed the incident

Bimal, Yusuf and some others were called to the local police station around 8:00pm.

Meanwhile, a video clip of the incident went viral on social media.

Contacted, Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Wazirpur Police Station, said, "On information, we rushed to the spot to avert any untoward situation. We came to know that Yusuf Ali recited from the Quran at the request of the puja organisers."

Contacted, BNP leader Mizanur said, "When we went to the stage, the Gita was recited. Then, Subhash repeatedly requested me for a Quran recitation. So, I asked Yusuf and he did it.

"It wasn't our fault. No one would recite from the Quran if the puja organiser did not request for it."

Subhash Chandra Biswas could not be reached over the phone despite repeated attempts.

Meanwhile, Wazirpur BNP in a letter yesterday suspended the party's activities of Jalla union unit until further notice.

On October 10, some men sang a song calling for Islamic revolution on the stage of a puja mandap in Chattogram city, causing widespread outrage. Later, two were arrested in this connection.