Mon Jul 15, 2024 12:00 AM
QUOTES ON QUOTA

File photo

The anti-quota protest is a nonpolitical agitation. But BNP and their collaborators are trying to turn the movement into an anti-government agitation and they are instigating the movement making statements and comments.

— Obaidul Quader Road Transport and Bridges Minister

 

Anyone can file a lawsuit if aggrieved. If the investigation reveals no merit to the case, it can be automatically cancelled, regardless of whether it takes 24 hours or 24 days.

— Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal Home Minister

 

It's a "sub judice" issue and the ongoing protests lack justification. The government has always been sympathetic towards students, which is why the quota system was abolished. However, many problems have arisen following that.

— Hasan Mahmud Foreign Minister

 

The government cannot do anything on the quota reform issue until the Supreme Court process is totally completed. There is no chance to change the High Court order by protesting on the streets.

— Mohammad Ali Arafat State Minister for Information

 

