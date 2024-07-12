Bangladesh
Why do they [students] talk about the executive department? Any decision of the executive department can be challenged in court. The court's door is always open for them.

— — Obaidul Hassan Chief Justice

BNP wants to turn the anti-quota protests into anti-government agitations. If anyone tries to give the protests a political shape, we'll face it politically.

— Obaidul Quader Road Transport and Bridges Minister

We have instructed our security forces to listen to their [students] demands. However, there is a limit to listening, and it appears that they are crossing it.

— Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal Home Minister

The [Supreme Court's] Appellate Division order restored the 2018 government circular on quota system… refrain from carrying out any activity that causes public sufferings.

— Mohammad Ali Arafat State Minister for Information

 

