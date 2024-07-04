Quota system protest: Comilla University students block Dhaka-Ctg highway

Students of Comilla University blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram highway protesting the SC upholding, till further order, the High Court verdict that reinstated the quota system for government jobs.

Students staged a sit-in on the busy highway, a commercials artery between the capital and the country's port city, at Beltali area of Cumilla Sadar South upazila from 12:30pm.

There were long tailbacks on both sides of the highway after the blockade.

Alamgir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Cumilla Sadar South Police Station, said, "As the students created blockade on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, both sides of highway remain stuck for more than two hours."

CoU Proctor Kazi Omar Siddique said," Students have been sitting on highway from 12:30pm. We along with law enforcers are trying to convince them to move from the highway."