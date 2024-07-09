Quota: Street movements not a solution, says law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said court is the appropriate place to resolve the ongoing crisis over the quota system in government service as street movements cannot give any solution to this.

"I told this even yesterday, if they (quota protesters) want to become party in the case and raise their points in court, I hope and think the Appellate Division, in that case, would hear arguments of all the parties and do justice," he added.

Lauding quota protesters' latest move to become party in the case, the law minister said, "Now I think they are moving in the right direction and I hope now they will withdraw their movements."

Replying to a question on the government's stand on quota movement, Anisul said the prime minister has clearly said the issue is now at the apex court and it would take its decision after hearing all the parties in this regard.