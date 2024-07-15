Quota reform: Tension runs high at DU, other univs

Students protest PM’s remark

Students of Dhaka University dormitories came out in droves around 11:00pm yesterday to protest against a comment Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made on quotas at a press conference last evening. PHOTO: ANISUR RAHMAN

Tensions flared up at several public universities, including Dhaka University, last night as hundreds of students burst into protests, coming out of their dorms.

They took to the streets in response to what they said was a "disparaging comment" by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina regarding quotas at a press conference in the afternoon.

The protesters, who have been staging demonstrations across the country demanding reforms to the quota system in government jobs for the last two weeks, gathered on campuses and took out processions around 11:00pm.

Students from Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, Jagannath University, Rajshahi University, Chittagong University, and Comilla University have held separate processions, chanting the slogan, "Tui ke, ami ke, Razakar, Razakar [Who are you, who am I? Razakar, Razakar]."

Earlier, in response to a journalist's question, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "Why do they have so much resentment against the freedom fighters?" If the grandchildren of freedom fighters don't get quota benefits, should the grandchildren of Razakars get the benefit?"

At DU last night, students marched from the halls and gathered in front of the Raju sculpture at the TSC.

Students from Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall, Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall, Shamsun Nahar Hall, and Rukayyah Hall were among the protesters.

They chanted "Chaite gelam odhikar, hoye gelam Razakar [asked for rights and became a Razakar]".

Nahid Islam, one of the organisers of the movement, said they did not call for any protest and that the students came out of their dorms spontaneously.

A student who joined the agitation said Chhatra League tried to stop the students from joining the protest in many dorms. Many students joined defying the obstacles.

Asif Mahmood, another coordinator of the movement, said he was attacked in front of Bijoy Ekattor Hall when he was calling students to join the protest.

At Rajshahi University, several hundred students took out a procession from the campus and blocked the Dhaka-Rajshahi highway a little after 12:00am today.

At Jagannath University, hundreds of protesters were seen chanting slogans inside the campus around 11:40pm last night.

Students of Chittagong University also took to the streets on campus and chanted slogans.