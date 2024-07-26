Quota reform protesters to pray for the dead today

Key coordinators ‘unreachable’ at hospital

Quota reform protesters yesterday said they would pray at mosques and temples for those killed in recent violence.

They will also form emergency health forces to ensure proper treatments to around 15,000 protesters who were injured across the country, said a press release sent around 12:15am today by Abdul Hannan Masud, a coordinator of the protesters.

The fresh programme was supposed to be announced yesterday, at the end of the protesters' four-day ultimatum.

Two key organisers, Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud, were supposed to make the announcement at a hospital where they are admitted.

The internet and telephone connections to the hospital were snapped by law enforcement agencies, making it impossible for the two to contact other organisers and announce a programme, Asif said.

Asif told The Daily Star in the afternoon that they will announce a fresh programme after a meeting with other leaders of the protests.

Around 7:15pm, Asif said he and Nahid were cornered by the law enforcement agencies, adding that they would hold a press briefing between around 8:00pm to 9:00pm.

This correspondent saw a policeman in uniform at the entry to the hospital around 9:00pm.

On the third and seventh floors, at least seven men introducing themselves as detectives did not let this correspondent talk to them.

The men were in front of the two cabins, where Nahid and Asif were being treated.

Wishing for anonymity, one of the men said, "We have strict instructions from higher authority to restrict the entry of anyone in these cabins.

Abdul Hannan Masud, a coordinator of the protests, said on the phone that he and others were also stopped by the men.

"We left the hospital without meeting with Nahid and Asif," he said.

On Saturday, Nahid was picked up allegedly by law enforcers from a house in the capital's Sabujbagh. He was found the next day with injuries.

Asif earlier said he was abducted and kept in confinement for five days.

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police said they were not involved in the matter.

Mohibullah Khandakar, a doctor at the hospital, said policemen in plain clothes had been at the hospital's waiting room since morning.

He denied that the internet had been disconnected.