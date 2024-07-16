Quota reform movement: BRAC students block Merul Badda road

Students of BRAC University took to the streets in Merul Badda area in Dhaka, protesting the recent attacks on students of various universities countrywide while they were demonstrating for quota reform.

Rajon Kumar Saha, assistant commissioner of Badda zone, confirmed the development.

Photo: Collected

He claimed that students stopped traffic by blocking one side of the road.

Around 10:00am, according to witnesses, the students began gathering on the campus's adjacent road, which they later blocked.

Meanwhile students of United International University started gathering at their campus at Madani Avenue for the same reason.