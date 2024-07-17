Quota protests who said what

The government will not do anything about the reforms of quota in government jobs bypassing the Supreme Court.

ANISUL HUQ

LAW MINISTER

No one will be spared if destructive activities are carried out in the name of anti-quota movement. Many students are immature. They are saying slogans taught by someone.

ASADUZZAMAN KHAN

HOME MINISTER

Everywhere, we have tried to bring the situation under control by requesting the protesters and not using force. At times, we had to bring in local influential people and teachers to convince the students.

HABIBUR RAHMAN

DMP COMMISSIONER

The government should not ignore the logical demands of the students by passing the burden onto the courts; rather, it should take steps for a logical, modern, peaceful, and constitutional solution.

MD IFTEKHARUZZAMAN

TIB EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR