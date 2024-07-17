Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Wed Jul 17, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 04:34 AM

Bangladesh

Quota protests who said what

Staff Correspondent
Wed Jul 17, 2024 12:00 AM

The government will not do anything about the reforms of quota in government jobs bypassing the Supreme Court.
ANISUL HUQ 
LAW MINISTER 

No one will be spared if destructive activities are carried out in the name of anti-quota movement. Many students are immature. They are saying slogans taught by someone.
ASADUZZAMAN KHAN
HOME MINISTER 

Everywhere, we have tried to bring the situation under control by requesting the protesters and not using force. At times, we had to bring in local influential people and teachers to convince the students.
HABIBUR RAHMAN
DMP COMMISSIONER 

The government should not ignore the logical demands of the students by passing the burden onto the courts; rather, it should take steps for a logical, modern, peaceful, and constitutional solution.
MD IFTEKHARUZZAMAN 
TIB EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR 

