Quota protests: University students briefly block major highways

Thousands of students from Rajshahi University, Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University, and Begum Rokeya University today briefly blocked the Dhaka-Rajshahi, Dhaka-Tangail, and Dhaka-Rangpur highways to protest the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs.

RU students started their protest march from the campus and took position at the Paris Road area around 10:00am. The protesters left the highway around 12:00pm.

They were chanting slogans in support of the abolishment of the quota system.

Photo: Star

The students, carrying placards were chanting, "Let the weapon of 2018 roar again", "Quota or Merit", "Students' action, direct action", and "No more tears for the meritorious".

Md Sahabuddin, student of RU and son of a freedom fighter, said, "Even being the son of a freedom fighter, I don't want any quota system. I want this quota movement to be successful."

Meanwhile, students of Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University started their protest at the Ashekpur Bypass area around 10:30am. The protesters left the highway around 12:00pm as announced earlier.

Photo: Collected

Their demonstration stopped vehicular movement on the highway causing severe traffic congestion.

A large number of law enforcers were seen present at the scene, reports our Tangail correspondent.

On the other hand, students from Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur blocked Dhaka-Rangpur highway's Modern Mor area, causing severe traffic disruption.

Students marched from the university's Bangabandhu Mural at 12:00pm to start the protest, during which they chanted anti-quota slogans.

Officer-in-Charge Rabiul Islam of Tajhat Police Station said that the protesters vacated the highway after staying there for some time. Traffic movement is now normal, he said around 2:00pm.

The development comes as anti-quota protests intensified across the country in the last couple of days.

On Thursday, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court decided to uphold until further orders the June 5 High Court verdict that reinstated the quota system after terming illegal a 2018 government circular that abolished it.

After the verdict, protesters said they would bring out processions on college and university campuses on Saturday (today) and boycott classes and exams on Sunday, demanding the reinstatement of the government's 2018 circular.