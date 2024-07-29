Quota protests: Two more organisers ‘picked up by DB’

Two more organisers of the quota reform protests were picked up allegedly by detectives early yesterday.

Men in plain clothes posing as detectives also detained Asif Mahtab, a former teacher of BRAC University at his Uttara home early yesterday, his family said.

Some eight to 10 men in plain clothes, identifying themselves as DB officials, picked up protest organiser Arif Sohel, of international relations at Jahangirnagar University, from his home near the campus around 4:00am, said Arif's younger sister Umme Khair Hridi.

"At 3:50am, the group of DB men gathered in front of the house and asked us to open the gate. When my father wanted to know their identities, they said they were DB police and showed their IDs. As we didn't want to open the gate, they threatened to break the gate down. Later we opened it, and they entered and took everyone's phones," Hridi told our Savar correspondent.

"They took some pictures from Arif's computer and then took Arif and my elder brother. They said they would take them to the Ashulia Police Station.

"Later, my elder brother was released in Genda area. But we have not been able to find Arif," she said.

Asked, Riaz Uddin Ahmed Biplab, officer-in-charge of Dhaka district North DB Police, told The Daily Star that no JU leader of quota reform protest was picked up.

Shahabur Rahman, father of former BRAC teacher Asif Mahtab, went to the DB office on Minto Road yesterday to know the whereabouts of his son.

He said his son was picked up from their Uttara home by a group of people identifying themselves as DB officials early yesterday.

"I want to know where he is. I want to know whether he is still alive," he said in tears.

Meanwhile, protest organiser Nusrat Tabassum, a student of political science at Dhaka University, was picked up from her cousin's home in Mirpur early yesterday.

Law enforcers have confirmed that they have picked up Nusrat, of Shamsunnahar Hall at DU.

She was seen in a photo posted by Harun-or-Rashid, chief of the DMP's detective branch, on Facebook last night. She was seen having food with five other protest organisers, picked up by law enforcers earlier, inside a room.

Her cousin Meher Nigar said a group of around 15 men in plain clothes went to her home around 5:00am. Some of them stayed outside the building. A female was with them, she said.

"As we asked for their identity, they said they were DB men and were taking Nusrat into their custody for her own security," Nigar told The Daily Star around 6:00pm.