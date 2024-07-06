Quota protests: Students withdraw Shahbagh blockade after nearly one hour

Students, who are protesting against the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs, lifted the blockade from the Shahbagh intersection this afternoon.

They also announced fresh programmes before withdrawing the blockade, reports our Dhaka University correspondent.

"As part of our new programme, students will block Dhaka's important roads, including Shahbagh, Nilkhet, Chankharpool, Elephant Road and Science Lab, tomorrow. Besides students from all educational institutions students across the country will block roads adjacent to their own institutions," Nahid Islam, one of the protest organisers, told reporters at the gathering.

Photo: Palash Khan/Star

Earlier, the protesting students blocked the Shahbagh intersection around 4:45 pm.

Vehicular movement resumed at the intersection after the blockade was lifted around 5:30pm.

Photo: Sirajul Islam Rubel

Earlier, thousands of students brought out a procession at Dhaka University demanding the abolishment of the quota system.

The demonstration, which started around 3:00pm, marched through the DU Memory Eternal Chattar, TSC, Bakshi Bazar, BUET, Eden College, New Market intersection, Nilkhet intersection and ended at TSC, said Nahid Islam, one of the organisers of the movement.

The procession started from DU Central Library after students from various residential halls of the university gathered there.

The students announced to boycott classes and exams from tomorrow (Sunday). Protests over the quota reinstatement have also sprung up at universities across the country.

Students started the movement after the HC on June 5 declared illegal the government decision that in 2018 cancelled the 30 percent quota system for the freedom fighters' children in the civil service of ninth to 13th grades.