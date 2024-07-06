Quota protests: Students block Shabagh intersection

Students protesting against the quota system in government jobs again blocked the Shahbagh intersection today.

All vehicular movement through the intersection came to a halt as they blocked it around 4:45 pm, reports our DU correspondent.

Earlier, thousands of students brought out a mammoth procession at Dhaka University demanding the abolishment of the quota system.

Photo: Palash Khan/Star

The demonstration, which started around 3:00pm, marched through the DU Memory Eternal Chattar, TSC, Bakshi Bazar, BUET, Eden College, New Market intersection, Nilkhet intersection and ended at TSC, said Nahid Islam, one of the organisers of the movement.

The procession started from DU Central Library after students from various residential halls of the university gathered there.

Photo: Sirajul Islam Rubel

The students announced to boycott classes and exams from tomorrow (Sunday). Protests over the quota reinstatement have also sprung up at universities across the country.

Students started the movement after the HC on June 5 declared illegal the government decision that in 2018 cancelled the 30 percent quota system for the freedom fighters' children in the civil service of ninth to 13th grades.