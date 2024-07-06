Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat Jul 6, 2024 12:12 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 6, 2024 02:22 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Quota protests: RU, Bhashani univ students lift blockades on major highways

Star Digital Report
Sat Jul 6, 2024 12:12 PM Last update on: Sat Jul 6, 2024 02:22 PM

Several hundred students from Rajshahi University and Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University today briefly blocked the Dhaka-Rajshahi and Dhaka-Tangail highways to protest the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs.

RU students started their protest march from the campus and took position at the Paris Road area around 10:00am. The protesters left the highway around 12:00pm.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

They were chanting slogans in support of the abolishment of the quota system.

Photo: Star

The students, carrying placards were chanting, "Let the weapon of 2018 roar again", "Quota or Merit", "Students' action, direct action", and "No more tears for the meritorious".

Md Sahabuddin, student of RU and son of a freedom fighter, said, "Even being the son of a freedom fighter, I don't want any quota system. I want this quota movement to be successful."

Meanwhile, students of Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University started their protest at the Ashekpur Bypass area around 10:30am.  The protesters left the highway around 12:00pm as announced earlier.

Quota protests: Bhashani univ students lift blockade on Dhaka-Tangail highway
Photo: Collected

Their demonstration stopped vehicular movement on the highway causing severe traffic congestion.

A large number of law enforcers were seen present at the scene, reports our Tangail correspondent.

The development comes as anti-quota protests intensified across the country in the last couple of days.

On Thursday, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court decided to uphold until further orders the June 5 High Court verdict that reinstated the quota system after terming illegal a 2018 government circular that abolished it.

After the verdict, protesters said they would bring out processions on college and university campuses on Saturday (today) and boycott classes and exams on Sunday, demanding the reinstatement of the government's 2018 circular.

Related topic:
quota in Bangladesh govt jobsBangladesh quota system in public jobsMawlana Bhashani Science and Technology UniversityDhaka-Tangail Highway Blockade
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Some BCL men barring DU students from joining quota system protest

Some BCL men barring DU students from joining quota system protest

2d ago

Mawlana Bhashani university closed sine die

9y ago
Dhaka University students stage protest against quota reinstatement

DU students stage protest against return of quota

3w ago
18 workers wounded in porch collapse

Bhashani University: 18 workers wounded in porch collapse

5y ago
Protest by students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology demanding reform of the quota system in government service.

A rebirth of the quota reform movement?

4w ago
ফয়সাল
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

দুর্নীতিবাজ কর কর্মকর্তা ও ‘আশীর্বাদপুষ্ট’ শ্বশুরালয়

সরকারি নথিতে সম্পত্তির দাম কম দেখিয়েছেন এনবিআর কর্মকর্তা ফয়সাল

২৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পুলিশে সব ‘সুবিধা সিনিয়র অফিসারদের জন্য’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification