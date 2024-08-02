Quota protests: Judicial probe body gets two more judges

They’ll visit scene of Abu Sayed’s killing, other spots

The judicial commission formed to investigate the deaths and injuries in violence during recent quota reform protests will visit Rangpur on August 4.

They will visit the places where Begum Rokeya University student Abu Sayed and five others lost their lives and record testimonies of witnesses from August 5, Commission Chairman Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman told reporters at its makeshift office on the Supreme Court premises.

The commission was expanded to a three-member body yesterday. New members Justice KM Zahid Sarwar and Justice Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury of the High Court were also present at the press meet.

Justice Khandaker said announcements will be made in Rangpur over loudspeakers from today to inform the people of the commission's arrival.

Statements regarding the death of Sayed will be recorded on the first day. The statements on the deaths of Sajjad Hossain, Moslem Uddin Milan and Md Manik Miah will be recorded on August 6, and Md Merazul Islam and Md Abdullah Al Taher on August 7, he added.

The recording of testimonies would start at 9:00am every day at Rangpur Circuit House.

He urged the people to come forward for the testimonies and warned against any form of intimidation against the people who will making statements and giving evidence to the commission.

Besides identifying those responsible for the deaths and injuries during the quota reform protest from July 16 to July 21, the commission has been tasked with unearthing the reasons behind the violence surrounding the protests.