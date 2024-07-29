Quota protests: Govt puts death toll at 147 so far

At least 147 people have so far lost their lives in the recent violence over the quota reform protests, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

The victims include students, people from various professions, police personnel, Awami League leaders and activists, said the home minister during a press meet at the secretariat while revealing the first official death toll.

"We have a list of those who lost their lives in the violence. Our investigation is on. If we get news of one or two more, we will include them [in the list]," said Asaduzzaman Khan.

The home minister said they are putting the death toll forward to quash any confusion.

According to The Daily Star database, at least 162 lives have been lost in the violence since July 16.

However, the overall death toll from the violence between agitators, law enforcers, Border Guard Bangladesh members, and ruling party activists, could be much higher as The Daily Star could not reach many hospitals, where dozens of critically injured patients were taken.

Also, many families reportedly collected the bodies of their loved ones from the scene, and this newspaper could not contact those families.

The Daily Star's count of the victims is based solely on hospital and police sources.

According to the Prothom Alo, at least 210 people were confirmed dead as of yesterday.

In response to a query, Asaduzzaman stated that the police exhibited maximum restraint and only resorted to using firearms when absolutely necessary.

Asked about the mass arrests over the attacks on government establishments during the violence, he said that "no innocent person" was being arrested.

"The accused are being arrested based on video evidence. We will definitely identify those responsible and bring them to book. We will not spare anyone," he said.

Asked about arrests of children in block raids, the minister, "Did children take to the street for violence? There is information about using teen gangs in exchange for money in this work (violence)," he said.