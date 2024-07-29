Quota protests: Govt puts death toll at 147

At least 147 people have been killed in the violence centring the quota reform protests so far, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

The victims include police personnel, Awami League leaders and activists, students, and people from various professions, said the home minister while talking with reporters at the secretariat.

Asaduzzaman Khan said many people are questioning the death toll. "We have a list of those who lost their lives in the violence. We are investigating this. If we get news of one or two more, we will include them," he said.

The home minister said they are putting the death toll forward to quash any confusion.

This is the first time the government disclosed any death toll.

According to The Daily Star database, at least 162 lives have been lost in the violence since July 16.

The overall death toll from the violence between agitators, law enforcers, Border Guard Bangladesh members, and ruling party activists, may be higher as The Daily Star could not reach many hospitals, where dozens of critically injured patients were taken.

Also, many families reportedly collected the bodies of their loved ones from the scene, and this newspaper could not contact those families.

The Daily Star's count of the victims is based solely on hospital sources.

In response to a query, Asaduzzaman said police showed maximum restraint and opened fire only when they were forced to do so.

Hundreds of thousands of arrests have been reported in the media due to violence and attacks on state institutions during the protests. In response to a query, he said that "no innocent person" is being arrested.

"The accused are being arrested on the basis of video evidence. We will definitely identify those responsible and bring them to book. We will not spare anyone," he said.

Asked about arrests in block raids including children, the minister, "Did children go on the street for violence? There is information about using teen gangs in exchange for money in this work (violence)," he said.