Quota protests: Descendants of freedom fighters stage sit-in in Shahbagh

Leaders and activists of Muktijoddha Sangsad Sontan Command are holding a sit-in programmee in front of Shahbagh's Bangladesh National Museum, demanding to keep the quota for government jobs in place.

A few dozen people were seen joining the sit-in programme on the main road in front of the museum around 9:30am.

Meanwhile, after a break for a day, students demonstrating against the quota system in government jobs yesterday declared a large-scale blockade today from 10:00am today.

All the highways and railways across the country will be blocked, said Nahid Islam, a Dhaka University student and one of the organisers of the movement.