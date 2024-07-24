Quota protests: Ctg student, 2 others die from wounds

Three more people, including a student of Chittagong University, who sustained injuries during clashes between law enforcers, Chhatra League, and agitators centring quota protest, died at hospitals yesterday.

Hridoy Chandra Tarua, a third-year student of history department, breathed his last at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital yesterday morning while an unknown youth, aged around 22, died at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital, police said.

Another youth, Shuvo Shil, 24, died at a hospital in Savar.

With yesterday's deaths, at least 150 lives have been lost since last Tuesday, when six people were killed in clashes between agitators, law enforcers, and ruling party activists.

Thirty people died on Thursday, 66 on Friday, 25 on Saturday, 14 on Sunday, and six on Monday.

The overall death toll from the violence between agitators, law enforcers, Border Guard Bangladesh members and ruling party activists, may be more as The Daily Star could not reach many hospitals where dozens of critically injured patients were taken. Also, many families reportedly collected the bodies of their loved ones from the scene, and this newspaper could not contact those families.

The Daily Star's count of the victims is based solely on hospital sources.

Hridoy was a residential student of CU's Shah Amanat dormitory, reports our Chattogram correspondent.

With his death, six people were killed in clashes in Chattogram.

Victim's friend Tahmina Firuz Hasan said Hridoy was rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital on July 18 evening after being hit by bullets and later he was moved to Park View Hospital's ICU. The next day, the doctors referred him to Dhaka for better treatment.

Youngest among two siblings, Hridoy hailed form Patuakhali Sadar upazila. Losing his only son, Ratan Chandra Tarua and Archana Rani became shell-shocked, reports our Patuakhali correspondent.

About the death of another youth, Ahad Ali, officer-in-charge of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station, said police received the body from the neurosciences hospital and sent it to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College morgue for an autopsy.

He sustained head injuries during clashes in the capital's Uttara, the OC said.

Shuvo Shil, 24, who had bullet wounds in clashes between agitators and law enforcers at Savar on Saturday, died at Savar Enam Medical College Hospital yesterday morning.

Yousuf Ali, manager of the hospital, confirmed the death.

According to him, another youth Faruk, 24, who was hit by bullets during Saturday's clash, breathed his last early Sunday.

Faruk was among Sunday's 14 deaths.