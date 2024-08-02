Quota protests: Cop killed in Khulna clashes

A policeman was killed during a clash between the protesting students and the law enforcers at Gollamari intersection in Khulna city, Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mozammel Haque told The Daily Star tonight.

The deceased has been identified as Constable Sumon, who was posted at Khulna Police Lines.

"We have shown maximum restraint [while policing the protesters]. But the thousands of protesters beaten the police member to death while they were crossing the Gollamari intersection [in the city]," Mozammel said.

At least 50 protesters were injured after police allegedly charged batons and fired rubber bullets to disperse a mass procession of quota protesters in front of Khulna University this afternoon.

The protesters, most of them students, alleged that police fired rubber bullets and tear shells on their peaceful procession, reports our Khulna correspondent.