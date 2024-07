Quota protests: Bhashani univ students lift blockade on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Hundreds of students from Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University today briefly blocked the Dhaka-Tangail highway to protest the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs.

The students started their protest at the Ashekpur Bypass area around 10:30am. They were chanting slogans in support of the abolishment of the quota system. The protesters left the highway around 12:00pm as announced earlier.

Their demonstration stopped vehicular movement on the highway causing severe traffic congestion.

A large number of law enforcers were seen present at the scene, reports our Tangail correspondent.

The development comes as anti-quota protests intensified across the country in the last couple of days.

On Thursday, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court decided to uphold until further orders the June 5 High Court verdict that reinstated the quota system after terming illegal a 2018 government circular that abolished it.

After the verdict, protesters said they would bring out processions on college and university campuses on Saturday (today) and boycott classes and exams on Sunday, demanding the reinstatement of the government's 2018 circular.