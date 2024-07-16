Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 16, 2024 11:19 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 11:52 AM

Bangladesh

Quota protesters to hold marches, rallies today at campuses across the country

Star file photo

Protesters demanding reform of the quota system in government jobs, are set to hold pre-announced programmes at Dhaka University and other university campuses across the country around the same time today

Students have announced demonstrations protesting yesterday's attack on protesters by Bangladesh Chhatra League.

Quota reform protesters Rajshahi University: Leaders and activists of BCL RU unit searched different halls of the university early today.
Read more

BCL men conduct late-night 'search of RU hall carrying rods, sticks’

Students will stage demonstrations and bring out protest rallies at 3:00pm from campuses across the country to materialise their one-point demand of reforming the quota system, Nahid Islam, one of the leaders of the protest, yesterday announced at a press briefing at the Doyel Chattar near Shahidullah Hall where protesters took shelter after clashes.

Students of Jagannath University, Rajshahi University, and Comilla University will hold a protest procession and a sit-in on their campus premises at 3:00pm, aligning with the central programmes.

BCL attack on quota reform protesters
Read more

BCL unleashes fury on quota protesters

Meanwhile in Chattogram, the organisers of the protest at Chittagong University yesterday declared that they would not hold protest programmes at their campus, and urged students of all institutions in the district to join the protest programme at Sholashohor Rail Station area at 3:30pm today.

