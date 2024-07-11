Quota protesters crossing the line: home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said students continuing their anti-quota protests are crossing the line.

He made the remark during a press conference at the secretariat, held in observance of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Responding to journalists' questions, the minister commented, "We have instructed our security forces, especially the police, to listen to their demands. However, there is a limit to listening, and it appears that they are crossing it."

When asked if the government would take action if students do not comply, the home minister said, "First of all, they are educated and intelligent. Why would they go against the state? They should observe the situation and return."

The minister further explained, "Police action is warranted only if there is no other option… when there is arson, destruction, threats to life and property, or untoward situations. In such cases, the police will not remain idle."

He noted that students have continued their protests despite the Supreme Court's clear directive.

"The chief justice has made it clear that the High Court's directive (to reinstate the quota system) is suspended. Therefore, the High Court's order is currently invalid," he said.

He urged students to understand and respect the court's ruling, questioning the rationale behind continuing protests. "Their families might need to travel for various reasons, such as hospital visits and job appointments. How will they manage if the roads are blocked?" he asked.

"They are getting what they wanted. I request the students not to gather unnecessarily. Public suffering due to road blockades should also be a concern for them."

He assured that the government is attentive to their demands and reminded them that the matter is now with the court. "Since the issue is with the court, it will be resolved through judicial means," he said.