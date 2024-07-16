Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 16, 2024 08:11 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 08:13 PM

Bangladesh

Quota protesters blocked 29 points in Dhaka: DMP chief

DMP chief Habibur Rahman. Photo: Collected

The quota protesters have blocked 29 points, including metro and rail link in Dhaka, said Habibur Rahman, commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), this evening.

"We have our deployment and are working strategically to keep the law-and-order situation under control. Violence has been taking place in some places but police are not using force," he told The Daily Star.

"A police sergeant and a constable got hurt, and the police outpost in the Science Lab area was vandalised, but we still showed patience and are not using any force," he said.

"Everywhere, we have tried to bring the situation under control by requesting the protesters. At times, we had to bring in local influential people and teachers to convince the students," he added.

