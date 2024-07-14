Quota protest: Students submit memorandum at Bangabhaban

A delegation of students and job seekers submitted to the president's official residence their memorandum containing the one-point demand for reform in the quota system for government jobs this afternoon.

A delegation entered the Bangabhaban around 2:35pm, and left around 20 minutes later, reports our DU correspondent from the spot.

The memorandum was submitted to Major General Mohammad Adil Choudhury, military secretary of President Mohammed Shahbuddin, Hasib Al Islam, one of the members of the 12-member delegation, told The Daily Star.

The memorandum calls for an urgent parliamentary session to address what they refer to as "quota discrimination" by enacting new laws or executive orders.

Before the delegation visited Bangabhaban, police set up barricades at the Gulistan intersection, preventing hundreds of students from marching to the president's official residence.

The students stopped at the intersection around 2:10pm, our staff correspondent reports from the spot.

Hasnat Abdullah, a university student and one of the coordinators of the anti-quota student movement, said a delegation of student representatives will now go to the Bangabhaban to submit their demand to President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Earlier, around 1:50pm, the students broke the police barricade at Gulistan Zero Point on their march to Bangabhaban.

Around 1:30pm, law enforcers stopped the marching students by erecting barricades at Zero Point.

Thousands of students gathered in front of the Dhaka University Central Library around 11:00am and started the march around noon.

Visiting the spot around 11:30am, our DU correspondent found that students were carrying placards and national flags.

Jagannath University and students of seven colleges under the Dhaka University Affiliation joined the procession.

"Withdraw the false case within 24 hours," one placard read.

Students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) staged a protest march and solidarity rally this morning, condemning the attacks on students and the filing of cases against them during ongoing protests demanding quota reform in government jobs.

The march began at 11:30am at the JU Central Library and traveled through various parts of the university, culminating at the main gate, reports our JU correspondent.

Following the march, the students held a solidarity rally in front of the main gate beside the Dhaka-Aricha highway.

Two university teachers attended the rally, expressing their support for the students' movement.

The protesters demanded the withdrawal of a case filed by police, giving a 24-hour ultimatum and denouncing the case as "false and fabricated."

Addressing a press conference at Dhaka University yesterday, Hasnat Abdullah, a student of the university and one of the coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement, said they will submit the memorandum to the President, requesting an emergency session in the Parliament to resolve this issue.

He said their peers in districts will also hand over memorandums to respective deputy commissioners for placing them to the president.

The ongoing student strike to boycott classes and examinations will continue, he added.

Students at public universities and colleges, along with jobseekers, have been demonstrating against the quota system in government jobs for the last two weeks. They occupied key city intersections, major highways, and rail lines.

The protests began after the High Court on June 5 ruled that the 2018 government circular abolishing the quota system was illegal, effectively reinstating the quota system. The government appealed against the decision, and the Supreme Court has issued a status quo on the HC order.