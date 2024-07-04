Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Jul 4, 2024 07:05 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 4, 2024 07:58 PM

Bangladesh

Quota protest: Students to boycott classes, exams from Sunday

Announces demonstrations in all colleges and universities across the country on Saturday; blockade at Shahbagh lifted
Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Students, who are protesting against the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs, announced fresh programmes today before lifting the blockade from the Shahbagh intersection.

The students announced to boycott classes and exams from next Sunday. They will also hold demonstrations in all college and universities across the country on Saturday.

Vehicular movement resumed at the Shahbagh intersection after the blockade was lifted around 6:20 pm.

Nahid Islam, one of the movement's organisers, announced the fresh programmes.

Quota system protest: Comilla University students block Dhaka-Ctg highway
Quota system protest: Comilla University students block Dhaka-Ctg highway for 3hrs

Earlier, the protesters gathered in front of Dhaka University's Central Library gate around 11:30am chanting slogans and later started a procession through different roads on the campus.

Around 12:20pm, several hundred students blocked the Shahbagh intersection, resulting in severe traffic jams on roads leading to the intersection.

Quota system protest: Students block Shahbagh intersection again
Quota system protest: Students block Shahbagh intersection again

"I came from Gazipur to see my ailing brother at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. As vehicle movement stopped around the area, I had to walk a kilometre to reach the hospital, said Nilufar yesmin.

This is the third consecutive day that students have gathered at Shahbagh to protest the High Court's recent ruling to restore the 30 percent quota system for the freedom fighters' children in government jobs.

Protests over the quota reinstatement have also sprung up at universities across the country.

Earlier today, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court upheld the HC verdict till further order.

