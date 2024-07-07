Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Jul 7, 2024 02:36 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 7, 2024 02:51 PM

Bangladesh

Quota protest: Students block Dhaka's Science Lab intersection

Star Digital Report
Sun Jul 7, 2024 02:36 PM Last update on: Sun Jul 7, 2024 02:51 PM

Students of Dhaka College and nearby institutions blocked the road in Dhaka's Science Lab area this afternoon in protest of the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs.

Witnesses and police said the students started gathering nearby around 1:30pm and later marched and blocked the busy intersection, haling traffic movement in nearby areas.

Parvez Islam, officer-in-charge of Dhanmondi Police Station, said the protesting students blocked the road and additional police forces were deployed in the area.

No logic in anti-quota movement: PM

"We are observing the situation carefully," he said.

The blockade has created severe traffic congestion in the surrounding areas. Many took to social media to warn city dwellers to steer clear of the area.

Students demonstrating against quotas in government jobs are set to block key intersections in the capital and highways next to campuses across the country around 3:00pm.

