Quota protest leader detained from DU campus

Police detained Akhter Hossain, one of the organisers of the quota reform protest, from Raju Sculpture area on Dhaka University campus this afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2:40pm.

Witnesses reported that police detonated five sound grenades, causing panic, and then detained Akhtar from the spot, reports our DU correspondent.

Akhter is the former social welfare secretary of the Ducsu (Dhaka University Central Students' Union).

Minutes later, police detonated another sound grenade near Ruqayyah Hall, injuring a journalist and causing further panic.

Some journalists at the scene questioned the police why the sound grenades were lobbed near them.

According to the witnesses, police cordoned off the entire TSC area, preventing students and outsiders from entering.

Earlier, the protestors announced 'gayebana janaza' and coffin procession in Raju Sculpture area at 2:00pm today.

However, law enforcers did not allow them to hold programme.