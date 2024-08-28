Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 28, 2024 03:58 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 28, 2024 04:01 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Quota protest: Judicial inquiry commission on student killings cancelled

Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 28, 2024 03:58 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 28, 2024 04:01 PM
File photo

The government today cancelled the judicial inquiry commission which was formed under the recently toppled Awami League regime to investigate violence and loss of lives during the mass student protests.

The decision came into effect immediately, the Cabinet Division said in a circular issued today. The AL government in the face of students' demand formed the one-member probe body, led by Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman, on July 16 to unearth the reasons behind the deaths of six people and to identify those responsible for the deaths and violence between July 16 and 21.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The committee was given 30 working days.

Later, the two more members were added on August 1 and the committee was asked to submit its report by 45 working days after completing investigation in line with the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1956.

The government has decided to cancel judicial inquiry commission 23 days after Sheikh Hasina, the immediate-past prime minister of the country, resigned and fled to India in face of a student-led movement.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
এস আলম গ্রুপ, সাইফুল আলম, আহসান এইচ মনসুর, বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক,
|অর্থনীতি

এস আলমের সম্পদ কিনবেন না: গভর্নর

গভর্নর বলেন, এস আলম গ্রুপ ব্যাংকে বন্ধক রাখা হয়নি এমন সম্পদ বিক্রির চেষ্টা করছে।

৪৩ মিনিট আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

এক সপ্তাহের মধ্যে পূর্ণ মাত্রায় ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের কার্যক্রম চালু হবে: উপাচার্য

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification