Quota protest: Judicial inquiry commission on student killings cancelled

The government today cancelled the judicial inquiry commission which was formed under the recently toppled Awami League regime to investigate violence and loss of lives during the mass student protests.

The decision came into effect immediately, the Cabinet Division said in a circular issued today. The AL government in the face of students' demand formed the one-member probe body, led by Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman, on July 16 to unearth the reasons behind the deaths of six people and to identify those responsible for the deaths and violence between July 16 and 21.

The committee was given 30 working days.

Later, the two more members were added on August 1 and the committee was asked to submit its report by 45 working days after completing investigation in line with the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1956.

The government has decided to cancel judicial inquiry commission 23 days after Sheikh Hasina, the immediate-past prime minister of the country, resigned and fled to India in face of a student-led movement.